David Tennant at the BAFTAs is worth your time.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Atrocities Of The Day.

Seeing Red -- Nebraska politics from the left: The School Voucher Zombie Bill that Won’t Die.

Inside the News in Colorado: Under Trump, Colorado's public media are on alert.

Attention space nerds! Musk Blows Up at Astronaut for Calling Out His Space Station Lie.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com