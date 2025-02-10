The NEXT 30 Days Are CRUCIAL For America's Survival After Trump

A number of things Trump is doing--or should we say President Elon is doing--are threatening us in ways so dangerous, they could end our nearly 250 year republic.

Some we see now, some only in the future. Let's talk about on that is both: USAID, or Trump's devastating worldwide dumbassery. The shocking impact of TrumpMusk's global foreign aid cuts & complicity of GOP allies, includes not just an attack on humanity, but also self interest: Not having a global economic meltdown like 2008, another 9/11 or pandemic like, COVID, but maybe more deadly. Then there's mass migration b/c of these. I thought Trump was against it!? (He is..but too stupid to stop stepping on his own d*ck).

We show how decades of humanitarian efforts have been crippled with this move, and some may be impossible to restore. Also, how myths--or we might say, flat-out, rat-arsed, Republican lies--about aid spending have shaped public opinion, perhaps leading to catastrophic consequences.

