Pardoned J6er Brags About Scaring People Dressed As ICE Agent

Via Showbiz 411:

They’re now offering fake ICE Jackets to sadistic, stupid people who want to strike fear into the heart of immigrants.

I saw this on The Good Liars — one of the great projects anywhere — but didn’t believe it.

Then I went to Amazon and the proof is right there.

This gonad in the Good Liars video thinks it’s funny. Jason Selvig, for once, is just disgusted.

[...] Of course the kid in this video has a resemblance to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Pictures of the jackets below. They’re made by a company called Wild Bobby, owned by Leon Sakkal of Eatontown, New Jersey. According to Instagram, Sakkal is either married or engaged to a woman from Mexico. I doubt they gave these out to family and friends.