Pardoned J6er Brags About Scaring People Dressed As ICE Agent

Isn't that adorable.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 24, 2025

Yambo is such a positive influence on everyone! Via Showbiz 411:

They’re now offering fake ICE Jackets to sadistic, stupid people who want to strike fear into the heart of immigrants.

I saw this on The Good Liars — one of the great projects anywhere — but didn’t believe it.

Then I went to Amazon and the proof is right there.

This gonad in the Good Liars video thinks it’s funny. Jason Selvig, for once, is just disgusted.

[...] Of course the kid in this video has a resemblance to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Pictures of the jackets below. They’re made by a company called Wild Bobby, owned by Leon Sakkal of Eatontown, New Jersey. According to Instagram, Sakkal is either married or engaged to a woman from Mexico. I doubt they gave these out to family and friends.

The gonad in the story has been identified as Brandon Fellows, a J6er. Here are his comments about being part of the mob:

“Brought my heart joy to see these members terrified for their lives. For what they have done and are doing to this country I hope they live in constant fear.”

He was sentenced to 37 months in prison plus an additional five months for a contempt of court charge. But of course none of that matters now.

