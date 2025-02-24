Pardoned J6er Brags About Scaring People Dressed As ICE Agent

Yambo is such a positive influence on everyone! Via Showbiz 411:
They’re now offering fake ICE Jackets to sadistic, stupid people who want to strike fear into the heart of immigrants.
I saw this on The Good Liars — one of the great projects anywhere — but didn’t believe it.
Then I went to Amazon and the proof is right there.
This gonad in the Good Liars video thinks it’s funny. Jason Selvig, for once, is just disgusted.
[...] Of course the kid in this video has a resemblance to Kyle Rittenhouse.
Pictures of the jackets below. They’re made by a company called Wild Bobby, owned by Leon Sakkal of Eatontown, New Jersey. According to Instagram, Sakkal is either married or engaged to a woman from Mexico. I doubt they gave these out to family and friends.
The gonad in the story has been identified as Brandon Fellows, a J6er. Here are his comments about being part of the mob:
“Brought my heart joy to see these members terrified for their lives. For what they have done and are doing to this country I hope they live in constant fear.”
He was sentenced to 37 months in prison plus an additional five months for a contempt of court charge. But of course none of that matters now.