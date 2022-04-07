Trump Fan Has Awkward Moment Of Silence When Asked About January 6th

"Why would Antifa interrupt the certification of an election in which their candidate won? Wouldn't they want him to be certified?" Jason Selvig of The Good Liars, asking the common sense question.
By Ed ScarceApril 7, 2022

Source: Newsweek

A video of a Donald Trump supporter claiming that Antifa was responsible for the January 6 riots on the Capitol has gone viral on social media.

One of the members of comedy duo The Good Liars, Jason Selvig, spoke to the man at a Trump rally in Michigan and posted the video to his personal Twitter as well as The Good Liars, Twitter page. The video so far has over 1.9 million views.

Referring to the riots, Selvig asked the man why Antifa would they want to prevent Joe Biden, a candidate they supported, from becoming president.

SELVIG: "How do you all feel about the events of January 6?"

TRUMP FAN: "A lot of that was Antifa."

SELVIG: "Why would Antifa interrupt the certification of an election in which their candidate won? Wouldn't they want him to be certified?"

TRUMP FAN: (long pause, then stuttering) "Uh, they just want to disrupt in any way possible."

Selvig then asked if the man felt Antifa wanted Joe Biden to become President. The man replied, "yes." Selvig repeated his original question and the man just starts mumbling and walks away. Go figure, eh?

