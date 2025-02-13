Slate has a good explainer on the gal every Republican senator except Mitch McConnell just voted to become director of national intelligence:

Gabbard’s utter lack of experience at running an organization of any size—much less coordinating all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies—constitutes only the least compelling cause for greeting her nomination with laughter or tears. To the extent she discusses foreign affairs, she tends to parrot Kremlin propaganda points. Her own staff have revealed that she frequently cites RT, Moscow’s main outlet for these points, as her source of news—especially about the war in Ukraine and the role of NATO, including the lie that the U.S. has set up bioweapons labs on Ukrainian soil. The host of Channel One, the Russian government’s main TV outlet, reacted with glee to Gabbard’s nomination, calling her “our girlfriend.”

Gabbard may not be an actual Russian asset but she sure looked like one when she dodged and deflected but did not deny Hillary Clinton’s thinly-veiled accusation of getting support from the Kremlin when Gabbard was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Gabbard sued Clinton for defamation over it, to the tune of $50 million, only to drop the lawsuit just a few months later.

Kremlin’s girlfriend wasted no time lying about her felonious and unpopular boss, claiming, “I look forward to being able to help fulfill that mandate that the American people delivered to [Trump] very clearly in this election.” In fact, there was no mandate. Trump did not win a majority of American votes. His victory was one of the smallest since the 19th century. His approval ratings remain under 50% during what's considered a president’s “honeymoon period.”

Gabbard will likely keep the Kremlin in love with her. The New York Times reported, “Some former officials expect her to halt the work of the Foreign Malign Influence Center, which watches for threats against the election from adversaries.”