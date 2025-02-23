Wisconsin GOP: From Victory Lap To Running For The Hills

Some of the Wisconsin Republican delegation returned to the state this week, expecting a hero's welcome. They might have forgotten what happened when Scott Walker and the GOP tried to ram tyranny down our throats in 2011 only to be met by hundreds of thousands of protesters, but this week was a good reminder.

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald held a town hall meeting in West Bend in one of the deepest red parts of the state. He was ready to boast about what President Elmo and First Concubine Felonia accomplished in their first month but instead got a reality check when his constituents started booing long and hard, especially when he tried to pass off the bullshit about the supposed waste and fraud that was allegedly found. That was a pretty interesting take for a guy who admitted that he had never been briefed about DOGE to begin with.

Fitzgerald had a walk in the park compared to the time Rep. Glenn Grothman had. Grothman had a crowd that was much larger and much angrier than Fitzgerald had to face. The crowd was so large that dozens of people were turned away at the door and they were so angry about the overreach and the fascism that they stayed in the parking lot just to boo Grothman coming and going:

Grothman didn't do himself any favors when he did talk, actually getting giddy when he falsely claimed they ended birthright citizenship:

Boos and shouts erupted around the room. When Grothman praised orders ending birthright citizenship and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, the crowd only got louder. Grothman updated constituents on three of his goals in the current legislative session. One, he said, was “welfare reform.” “There are a lot of problems with regard to welfare. One of them, of course, it discourages people from working,” he said. Several people shouted “no!”

Grothman ened by earning more boos when he said he wanted to cut veterans benefits.

However, as bad as it went for Fitzgerald and Grothman, they at least had the courage and/or stupidity to face the crowds. Many of the Wisconsin Republican delegates avoided their constituents at all costs. In the western part of the state, the Wisconsin Farmers Union hosted an event designed to allow farmers and other citizens to address their concerns with both state and federal representatives. Guess which side didn't show up:

Madison-area U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Black Earth), state Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and state Reps. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) and Christian Phelps (D-Eau Claire) were in attendance. U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Derrick Van Orden, state Reps. Rob Sommerfeld (R-Bloomer), Treig Pronschinske (R-Mondovi) and Clint Moses (R-Mondovi) and state Sens. Jesse James (R-Thorp) and Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) were all invited but did not attend or send a staff member. “All four of us want you to know that there are people in elected office who want to fight for you,” Phelps said. “Because I think there’s a lot of fear that comes from the fact that we’re seeing a lot of noise and action from the people who aren’t and some of the people that didn’t show up to this. So I hope that you will also ask questions of them when you get a chance.” Multiple times during the town hall, Pocan joked that Van Orden was “on vacation.”

What Pocan was referring to is the fact that things are going so badly and the people in Wisconsin are so pissed that Drunken Van Orden actually fled the country and went to Israel instead of listening to the people he is supposedly represents. Not very impressive for a former Navy SEAL who brags how he never runs from a fight.

Even more shocking was the absence of Tom Tiffany who has his sights set on running for governor next year. Blowing off people like that is not a good way to win voters or influence people. Tiffany should remember that farmers, of all people, can recognize bullshit when they see it.