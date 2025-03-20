Pritzker: Trump Coerced Me Into Praising Him On Sunday Shows

Trump “could have fought for us. He really could have,” Gov. JB Pritzker said of the early days of the pandemic when masks and ventilators were in short supply for healthcare workers and patients. Via Mediaite:

“Instead, he made self-serving deals. He would send life-saving equipment if only we would agree to praise him on the Sunday talk shows. That is literally a deal that he put in front of me,” Pritzker said, adding:

I was desperate. My hospitals were filling up. And time was of the essence, so I agreed that I would do that if he sent me what we needed. Because my job at the time was to do virtually anything to get the White House to help us save lives. Needless to say, he never delivered for us. He never delivered for the American people. And Donald Trump proved who he really is in that critical moment.

Pritzker also struck an ominous tone and warned that American democracy is at a dangerous point, similar to where Hungary was as Viktor Orban slowly began to unwind institutions and chill free press and elections.

“Go read about Orbán and what he did steadily — not that slowly — to put the noose around that country. And Donald Trump admires him,” Pritzker warned during his remarks.