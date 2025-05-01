Of Course Trump Got His Grubby Little Hands On The Holocaust Memorial Board

Of course, Donald's administration has their grubby little hands all over the Holocaust Memorial Museum board. Imagine if Biden or Obama did this. Donald's administration fired former second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, and other Biden-era appointees from the board that oversees the US Holocaust Memorial Museum on Tuesday.

Of course, none of this is normal, but the co-president has been on a revenge tour, so it's not that surprising that he is politicizing the Holocaust Memorial board. This is who he is.

CNN reports:

“I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” Emhoff, who is Jewish, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.” “No divisive political decision will ever shake my commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education or to combatting hate and antisemitism. I will continue to speak out, to educate, and to fight hate in all its forms — because silence is never an option,” Emhoff added. Emhoff took on an elevated role in fighting antisemitism after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, telling CNN last year, “I know I have an obligation to our Jewish community as the first Jewish person in this role.”

Oh, there are others, too -- all Biden appointees.

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Anthony Bernal, a senior adviser to former first lady Jill Biden; Jennifer Klein, a former director of the White House Gender Policy Council; and Susan Rice, who served as a domestic policy adviser to Joe Biden and helped develop his administration’s strategy to combat antisemitism, were among the other Biden appointees who were fired from the board, sources familiar with the matter said.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, who serves on the council, criticized Donald's administration’s removal of board members, saying it is “an attempt to politicize an institution dedicated to remembering one of the worst atrocities in our history and hurts our efforts to educate future generations.”

“Spreading awareness and educating the American public about the horrors of the Holocaust cannot and should not be a political issue,” she said.

I'm sure Donald will appoint himself as head of the board just as he did with the Kennedy Center. I can't wait to hear his version of the Holocaust: "Some very fine people on both sides."

Wait for it.