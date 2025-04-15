GOP Rep: Uber Rich Aren't Getting Enough Bang For Their Tax Buck

Republican Congressman Eric Burlison claimed that 1-percenters should have lower taxes because they're just not getting enough from the federal government.

There are a few in the Republican party that have broached the idea of taxes the very wealthy to pay for Trump's tax cuts.

Rep. Burlison cries crocodile tears to Maria Bartiromo in support of Trump tax cuts for the uber rich. The minimum threshold from state to state to be considered to a 1 percenter goes from 800 thousand to a million dollars depending on the state. That's the bare minimum.

BARTIROMO: Do you think that your members are going to feel that they'll vote for it if it's not a higher tax rate for the rich? BURLISON: Yeah, I don't think that that would go very far. That would absolutely throw a monkey wrench into the system.



There's a lot of individuals. Look, the top 1% are right now paying 40% of the share of America's taxes. And yet, they're not getting tremendously more from their money. It's not like the top 1% get to have that much more libraries or schools or roads. They're really footing the bill for most Americans. I think that if we increase those taxes, we've seen from history, when they did have higher taxes, it really had a very negative impact on economic growth.

The very wealthy did incredibly well even when the tax rate was 70%, so go f**k yourself. The very wealthy are able to make their very large paychecks because there are roads and trains and truck routes and schools to educate their workers and the list goes on and on. Government isn't a transactional arrangement where everyone gets what they pay in to it. Government is a way to peacefully co-exist with one another while agreeing that paying for things that benefit the public good is a good thing. How are these people this stupid?

This is as ridiculous argument to be made in support of the millionaire class in America as I've heard lately.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article.