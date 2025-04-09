Scientists Hopeful Far-UVC Light Could Stop Next Pandemic

Five years ago, COVID-19 first swept across the U.S., infecting millions and claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. Scientists are already concerned about the next airborne threat, but a powerful new weapon may be waiting in the wings. Via CBS News:

Far-UVC light is a form of ultraviolet light that can kill viruses and bacteria in the air without harming humans. Researchers say it could be instrumental in stopping the spread of illnesses like the flu and possibly future pandemics.

Columbia University physicist David Brenner says the lights work by damaging the genes of disease-causing microbes. Brenner's initial main target has been seasonal flu, but that could change.

"UV light really doesn't care about the details of whether it's a bacteria or a virus. It can kill all of them, essentially," Brenner said.

Conventional UVC light is currently used to sanitize surfaces in places like hospitals, but it's not shined directly at people, because it can harm the eyes and skin. In contrast, far-UVC has a shorter wavelength and is safer, because it can't penetrate the tear layer of the eye or the top layers of the skin.