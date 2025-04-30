Trump Admin Battling Fentanyl Crisis By (Checks Notes) Ending Narcan Program

Narcan (naloxone) is a nasal spray that works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in two to three minutes, and it has saved countless lives. From October 2017 through June 2024, Narcan saved at least 103,000 lives.

Donald Trump has blasted the Fentanyl crisis to use it for his mass deportation efforts. But now that he's in office, he doesn't give a shit. Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with a lengthy history of heroin addiction, is backing plans to end a federal Narcan distribution program credited with helping drive a steep drop in U.S. overdose deaths.



The New York Times reports:

But the Trump administration plans to terminate a $56 million annual grant program that distributes doses and trains emergency responders in communities across the country to administer them, according to a draft budget proposal. In the document, which outlines details of the drastic reorganization and shrinking planned for the Department of Health and Human Services, the grant is among many addiction prevention and treatment programs to be zeroed out. ...

“Reducing the funding for naloxone and overdose prevention sends the message that we would rather people who use drugs die than get the support they need and deserve,” said Dr. Melody Glenn, an addiction medicine physician and assistant professor at the University of Arizona, who monitors such programs along the state’s southern border.

Via The Latin Times:

Speaking at the Illicit Drug Summit in Nashville on Thursday, Kennedy reflected on his personal struggle with addiction and emphasized the importance of community, treatment, and hope in solving the drug crisis, USA Today reported. However, behind the scenes, the Trump administration's draft budget includes major cuts to addiction programs, including the termination of the Narcan grant, according to The Independent. "Narcan has been kind of a godsend as far as opioid epidemics are concerned, and we certainly are in the middle of one now with fentanyl," Donald McNamara of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. "We need this funding source because it's saving lives every day."

Republicans sure have become pro-death in the last few years.

How evil does one have to be to end the Narcan program which has saved the lives of many drug addicts. Especially when you are yourself a former 14 year intravenous heroin drug addict. — Marlene Robertson🍁 (@marlenerobertson.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T23:58:04.428Z

Trump has been using the "Fentanyl Crisis"* as justification for instituting a police state. The more fentanyl deaths, the worse the crisis seems, allowing him to implement even harsher actions. * Fentanyl deaths dropped 24% from 2023-2024 under Biden and long before Trump's immigration crackdown. — 💙#BeGood🫶#DoGood🕊️#GodBless‍🌈#GoBills🦬JA17MVP🏈 (@cyguy.angry.democrat) 2025-04-29T01:09:48.973Z

Narcan would have saved my brother’s life. He was 39. It was 2007. F RFK jr. — (@epitney.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T02:57:39.053Z

Narcan, suicide hotlines, cancer research… their MO is pretty obvious. Their evil knows no limits. Hate, on demand, 24/7. — Forest for the trees (@gretchen-gretchen.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T02:35:25.604Z

A man came into the library yesterday, approached the service desk, and said that he OD'd in our restroom months ago and we saved his life. He wanted to thank us and apologize.

Pretty sure he was doing an NA amends step. Anyway, that was one of the times Narcan saved a life. — ReadingDanger (@readingdanger.bsky.social) 2025-04-27T12:56:00.787Z

A few weeks ago, I watched a security guard at a Sam’s Club in San Diego get revived by Narcan administered by the janitor & a group of strangers in front of the bathrooms. That dude was dying, what a horrible sound he made as he struggled to breathe & 9-1-1 walked us through how to save him. — RW Smith (@1smith4theroad.bsky.social) 2025-04-29T03:00:12.686Z

From 2023-2024, drug OD deaths dropped 24% from 114k to 87k, nearly 30K lives saved because of a Biden Administration program providing free Narcan. The regime wants to axe a 56 million grant to provide Narcan to first responders. OD deaths will skyrocket. This is nothing less than mass murder. — Captain Fanta (@sassy0210.bsky.social) 2025-04-28T15:33:35.415Z

Just ended the Narcan program pic.twitter.com/uy2aZ9DOw5 — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) April 28, 2025

From 2023 to 2024, drug overdose deaths dropped a stunning 24% in just a year from 114k, to just 87k. This is almost entirely attributed to a Biden Administration program providing free Narcan.



Naturally, Trump and RFK Jr. just ended the program: https://t.co/ZlD40h0hl5. — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) April 28, 2025

I shouldn’t be surprised bc cruelty is the point with this administration but what the actual fuck? Narcan does nothing but save lives, if it weren’t for Narcan I literally wouldn’t be here. But I guess one less drug addict is nbd?



If you voted for this, sincerely, f*ck you. pic.twitter.com/jHF7h2Ac2E — cat king (@effielovessnack) April 28, 2025

Hundreds of thousands of people will die. I guess that's his plan.