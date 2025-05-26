Disgraced Rudy Giuliani Wants To Be Biden Special Prosecutor

Last week, disgraced former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told Steve Bannon he's the man for the job to be a Special Counsel to prosecute President Biden, who he claims was treasonous because of Biden's prostate cancer announcement.

Giuliani had his law licenses revoked in New York State and Washington D.C. for his many lies during the 2020 presidential election which fueled Trump supporters' insurrection attacking the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

He's the most unqualified buffoon to be in judgement of anybody, let alone President Biden.

Here, he raises his hand in the air as if he's on the witness stand.

BANNON: Rudy, if the President of the United States picked up the phone and called you and said, hey, come over to the Oval. I got to talk to you and said, I need a special counsel that knows that can start with a running start and knows all the details about Ukraine and other things. Would you would you take that job today? GIULIANI: Sure. I have my hand up already.

Rudy ranted about the alleged Biden crime family, as if it's actually a thing. Bannon tried to get him back on track.

BANNON: Are you are you the best guy to do this? Yes or no. Are you the best guy? GIULIANI: Well, I am. I'm the best guy to do it in terms of knowledge and experience and having never lost the case as a prosecutor, including some of the most difficult cases of the 20th century. Am I the best? And the press will go nuts.

Pres. Biden has committed no crime. MAGATs are always looking to attain retribution for Trump.

If anyone should be in jail, it's both of these fuckwits.