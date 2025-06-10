Alcoholics Anonymous Was Founded 90 Years Ago Today

Millions of alcoholics and those suffering many other forms of addiction are celebrating the birth of AA.
By John AmatoJune 10, 2025

The program of Alcoholics Anonymous was founded on June 10th, 1935, when Dr. Bob Smith had his last drink.

Bill W. had contacted Dr. Bob in May of that year, but it took the Ohio surgeon some time before he finally was able to stop drinking.

“1935, June 10: Dr. Bob has his last drink. Alcoholics Anonymous founded” notes one of the key AA texts: Alcoholics Anonymous Comes of Age (Alcoholics Anonymous Comes of Age, p. vii)."

Alcoholics Anonymous was aided by Jack Alexander's Saturday Evening Post article which was published on March 1, 1941, that brought the program to a national stage.

sateveningpost-aa

The rest is history.

Open thread away.

(picture via AA Grapevine)

