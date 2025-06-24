AOC Blasts Trump For His Moronic Truth Social Diatribe

Donald Trump attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she called for his impeachment for attacking Iran without congressional approval.

The Queens congresswoman clapped back at Demented Donald.

Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me - I’m just a silly girl.



Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war.



It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made. https://t.co/77YSWUj2dc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

Where's the rest of the Democratic Party?

AOC has gained popularity and influence because she's willing to speak out against this fascist, wannabe dictator.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez understands the Republican-led Congress would never impeach Donald Trump and would rather put his ugly face on Mount Rushmore, then hold him accountable to any of his immoral and illegal actions.

But her speaking out forcefully is captivating the Democratic Party.

AOC understands what Democrats want to see and hear.

Trump is a whiny ass titty baby, who can't take a lick of criticism.