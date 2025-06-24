AOC Blasts Trump For His Moronic Truth Social Diatribe

'I'm just a silly girl'
By John AmatoJune 24, 2025

Donald Trump attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she called for his impeachment for attacking Iran without congressional approval.

The Queens congresswoman clapped back at Demented Donald.

Where's the rest of the Democratic Party?

AOC has gained popularity and influence because she's willing to speak out against this fascist, wannabe dictator.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez understands the Republican-led Congress would never impeach Donald Trump and would rather put his ugly face on Mount Rushmore, then hold him accountable to any of his immoral and illegal actions.

But her speaking out forcefully is captivating the Democratic Party.

AOC understands what Democrats want to see and hear.

Trump is a whiny ass titty baby, who can't take a lick of criticism.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon