Bill Clinton: Not Reading That Book, Biden Was In Good Shape

Bill Clinton told CBS Sunday Morning that Joe Biden was “on top” of things when he was asked about Biden’s alleged cognitive decline. Via HuffPost:

While speaking with correspondent Tracy Smith, Clinton was asked about the bombshell book “Original Sin” written by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios journalist Alex Thompson, which claims that Biden’s aides covered up the politician’s declining cognitive and physical health during his ill-fated reelection campaign. A Biden spokesperson acknowledged in a statement to Axios last month that “there were physical changes as [Biden] got older,” but insisted that “evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity.” After Smith asked Clinton if he had ever had “a moment with [Biden]” where he felt that he was “unfit to run for president,” Clinton responded, “No. I thought he was a good president.”

He said he wasn't interested in reading the book about Biden's alleged decline because he saw no sign of it.

Well, I'm a lot more interested in what Bill Clinton thinks than Jake Tapper. After all, Bill Clinton has never been known for keeping his mouth shut about what he knows.