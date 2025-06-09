DOGE Goonies Surreptiously Transmitted Sh*tloads Of White House Data

And the administration blew off the security risk!
By Susie MadrakJune 9, 2025

Elmo's DOGE goons transmitted a large amount of data—all of it undetected—using a Starlink Wi-Fi terminal they installed on top of the White House, according to a new report. Via The Daily Beast:

Starlink is a satellite Wi-Fi service owned and operated by Musk’s SpaceX. The DOGE goons installed it in mid-March with the sign-off of Donald Trump’s administration, but against concerns raised by security officials, according to The Washington Post.

The officials in charge of protecting the White House’s communications were not informed of the installation ahead of time, insiders told the Post.

At the time, DOGE said installing Starlink was intended to address connection “dead zones” on the White House compound.

However, the insiders suggested that the move was intended to bypass White House systems that track the transmission of data—with names and time stamps—and secure it from spies.

You don't say! Coincidentally, Elmo's dad was in Moscow last week to make a speech at a conference organized by a Putin advisor.

https://bsky.app/profile/chadbourn.bsky.social/post/3lr3losth3226

Before Musk departed the government—and blew up his relationship with Trump—he was busy laying siege to sensitive government databases, including the one that handles Social Security, sparking concerns from critics.

In April, a whistleblower at the National Labor Relations Board accused the Musk-led department of a “significant cybersecurity breach.” Daniel Berulis, an IT staffer, said he saw anomalously large data transfers and sign-in attempts from Russia after DOGE took over his agency’s systems.

In that case, the DOGE staffers insisted that their actions in the system not be tracked.

So Trump's completely checked out from doing his job. I'm sure the national media will get right on that and pound him relentlessly!

Did anyone see the Rachel Maddow show about the Whistleblower? Doge is creating secret accounts to download data, erasing, & uploading to who knows what 2 unsecured Starlink.Is anyone looking into this? #trump, #musk, #dodge, #democracy

(@edavis21.bsky.social) 2025-04-18T06:41:35.083Z

Musk Data Scandal

Angry Donkey News (@angrydonkeynews.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T04:34:47.862Z

So either one is a drug addict and the other a pedophile? Or both? Pick a side MAGA.

Trump was so addled he picked a drug addict, Elon Musk, to access our most sensitive data and government programs?

Ok media. Here’s your chance to actually report.

Denver Riggleman (@denverr.bsky.social) 2025-06-08T23:01:43.201Z

