'Duster' Is A Weirdly Different Series From JJ Abrams

Duster is the news TV series from the mind of J.J. Abrams, and while it’s sort of entertaining, it is a departure from his signature works in the past.

J.J. has created, written and produced some of my all-time favorite series, including Alias, Lost, Fringe and Person of Interest.



AVClub:

The current trend in prestige TV is to be topical—to weigh in on contemporary issues, peel back untold history, or metaphorically reflect on the woes of modern life. Max’s new crime thriller Duster has a bit of that in its DNA: It’s interested in exploring what it was like to work for the FBI in the 1970s if you weren’t a white man. But that’s not the primary drive of the series. No, the main point of Duster is to cut loose and have some retro-inspired fun. The result is a premiere that’s confident, a little goofy, and a whole lot groovy.

I'm on episode three so we'll see if it sticks the landing.

