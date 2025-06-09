Ex DOGE Employee Spills The Tea Over 'Relatively Nonexistent' Waste And Fraud

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) website contains a "Wall of Receipts" that doesn't appear to have actual receipts. DOGE claims to have achieved significant savings in government spending, but where is the money it has claimed to have saved?

We've only heard numbers such as the claim that $170 billion in total as of May 2025 was saved. Errors and inaccuracies are abundant on the site. Less than half of the $170 billion, around $70 billion, is itemized, and even those itemized entries are dubious.

All of this is, of course, done to defend cutting Medicare and Medicaid, and other direly needed programs for those who are not dipshit billionaires.

Sahil Lavingia, a former employee of DOGE, told NPR that he found that the federal waste, fraud, and abuse that his agency was supposed to uncover were "relatively nonexistent" during his time embedded within the Department of Veterans Affairs. Huh. Imagine that.

"I personally was pretty surprised, actually, at how efficient the government was," Lavingia told the outlet.

Look what happened to Lavinga:

Lavingia said the overall message at DOGE was transparency and a vibe of "ask for forgiveness, not permission." So, when a blogger asked for an interview about Gumroad, he agreed. And when asked, he talked about his work at DOGE, including how little inefficiency he saw compared to what he was expecting. "Elon [Musk] was pretty clear about how he wanted DOGE to be maximally transparent," Lavingia said. "That's something he said a lot in private. And publicly. And so I thought, OK, cool, I'll take him at his word. I will be transparent." Shortly after the interview was published online, Lavingia got an email. Just 55 days into his work at DOGE, his access had been revoked.

Is anyone surprised?