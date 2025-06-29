'Get Back To Decency': MTG Mocked On Fox News For Flipping Out On Reporter

A panel of Fox News pundits slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she hung up on a reporter who asked her questions about her opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran.
By David EdwardsJune 29, 2025

On Sunday's Media Buzz program, host Howard Kurtz noted that Greene had recorded a video of herself cursing at the reporter before abruptly ending the call.

"Does the Congresswoman seem a little defensive in the way she handled that reporter?" Kurtz asked left-leaning pundit Leslie Marshall.

"Sorry, a little?" Marshall replied, laughing out loud. "There's no reason for this. We need to get back to decency, decorum, respect."

"You can disagree with somebody, even somebody asking hard questions and not swear and not yell and not hang up on them," she continued. "It is a fair question because Marjorie Taylor Green has flip-flopped and waffled herself between her support for the president and then things that she has criticized him for — or has been more with some of the Tea Party members like Rand Paul."

Right-wing reporter Caroline Downey agreed.

"Yeah, I'm not a huge fan of all of these new trends of filming yourself in public with reporters, all that," she explained. "Call me an old soul, but I'm not a huge fan of it."

