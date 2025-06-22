GOP Lawmaker: Publicly Funded Daycare Is Socialist Daycare

Pennsylvania Republican Jamie Barton is really, really against one taxpayer dollar going to working families trying to make ends get help paying for daycare:

And $55 million is very much like my colleague, Robert Ledbetter, so Representative Ledbetter said, is the start of state-run daycare. It's the start of a socialist daycare, which I don't think, no, no, no, I don't think. I wouldn't want my child to go

Could you imagine it?! You send little Johnny to daycare and then he is turned into a little Mao or a little Lenin without your permission! Oh, the horrors!

You just know that Barton is extremely pro-life and would approve of an absolute abortion ban with no exemptions. In other words, he's pro-fetus but anti-child. That's a rather disturbing combination.

H/T Heartland Signal