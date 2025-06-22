GOP Lawmaker: Publicly Funded Daycare Is Socialist Daycare

Pennsylvania State Rep. Jamie Barton is dead set against people getting help affording daycare for their children.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 22, 2025

Pennsylvania Republican Jamie Barton is really, really against one taxpayer dollar going to working families trying to make ends get help paying for daycare:

And $55 million is very much like my colleague, Robert Ledbetter, so Representative Ledbetter said, is the start of state-run daycare. It's the start of a socialist daycare, which I don't think, no, no, no, I don't think. I wouldn't want my child to go

Could you imagine it?! You send little Johnny to daycare and then he is turned into a little Mao or a little Lenin without your permission! Oh, the horrors!

You just know that Barton is extremely pro-life and would approve of an absolute abortion ban with no exemptions. In other words, he's pro-fetus but anti-child. That's a rather disturbing combination.

H/T Heartland Signal

