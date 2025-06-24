This GOPer Offers Mind-Boggling Defense Of Trump Bombing Iran

Republicans, including Donald J. Trump, are twisting themselves into pretzels over the president's bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran without Congressional authority. Tulsi Gabbard, J.D. Vance, all of them, except Rep. Thomas Massie, are all following in line, featuring moronic hypocritical statements from them over Trump's unconstitutional move.

Next up, we have N.C. Republican Rep. Pat Harrigan speaking to Maria Bartiromo on 'Fox Business,' who offered some doublespeak to defend Trump's bombing of Iran, saying, "We're trying to lower the temperature of global conflict while simultaneously kind of raising it here in order to lower it."

Sounds like, 'I hit you because I love you.'

"We're trying to lower the temperature of global conflict while simultaneously kind of raising it here in order to lower it," he said. "And so I think the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, is exactly right."

"It would be Iran's worst decision possible to this point," he added. "They've made a lot of bad decisions up till this juncture to come back and attack America or American troops. I genuinely hope that they don't do that, but we'll just have to wait and see here."

Just last Tuesday, Harrigan wrote, in part, on the Bad App, "Regime change by force does. not. work. We’ve seen the physical cost in our national debt and the REAL cost in American lives."

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"

Harrigan and his Republican colleagues need to get their talking points in order from Donakd Trump:

We genuinely live on the dumbest, most dangerous timeline.