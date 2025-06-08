Mike Johnson On Marines In City Streets: 'I Don't Think That's Heavy-handed'

House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that sending Marines into the streets of American cities would not be a "heavy-handed" move by President Donald Trump.
By David EdwardsJune 8, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that sending Marines into the streets of American cities would not be a "heavy-handed" move by President Donald Trump.

Johnson spoke to ABC's Jonathan Karl on Sunday after anti-ICE protests broke out in Los Angeles.

"Do you have any problem or any concerns about the president sending in the National Guard to a place where local authorities say that they're not needed and could be harmful?" Karl asked.

"I have no concern about that at all," Johnson insisted. "I think the president did exactly what he needed to do."

"Secretary [Pete] Hegseth said that active duty Marines there at Camp Pendleton, there by San Diego, are on high alert and could be mobilized," Karl noted. "Could we really see active duty Marines on the streets of Los Angeles?"

"You know, one of our core principles is maintaining peace through strength," Johnson opined. "We do that on foreign affairs and domestic affairs as well. I don't think that's heavy-handed."

"You don't think sending the Marines into the streets of an American city is heavy-handed?" Karl exclaimed.

"We have to be prepared to do what is necessary, and I think the notice that that might happen might have the deterring effect," Johnson said.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon