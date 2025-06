Balkinization: Cleansing public debate.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: MAGA's idea of an intellectual.

Horizons: Leonard Leo's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month.

Grasping Reality: A rare case of a headline toning down an article's hype.

Finally, for the anniversary of D-Day, here's some of Studs Terkel's interviews on the subject.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.