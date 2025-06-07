Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
"Portrait of Maria Louis de Tassis" by Anthony van Dyck. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By BatocchioJune 7, 2025

Emptywheel: Hard lines on legal capitulation.

Mary Geddry: Trump creating a hostage tape for democracy.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities: The Republican budget bill extends and expands costly tax breaks for the wealthy while cutting vital services.

Equal Justice Initiative: The huge costs of Alabama prison violence.

Lawfare: Breaking down the legal issues surrounding the White House’s terminations and temporary replacements at the Library of Congress.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon