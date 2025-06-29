Nancy Mace Secretly Advocated For A Biden-funded EV Factory

Even when she tries to do good Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is hateful. In this case, it’s her attempt to get funds to produce EVs in her district. It was funded by a grant, via President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the Trump administration is working to repeal.

Unfortunately for Mace, The Washington Post found about her efforts and got a copy of her private letter to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Via The Washington Post:

In a two-page letter to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Mace asked the administration to disburse roughly $285 million for the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant northwest of Charleston, South Carolina, through a grant program approved as part of the Biden administration’s 2022 climate legislation. The grant money is part of a $1.8 billion program for shuttered or at-risk auto plants to manufacture electric vehicles and convert their supply chains. The Trump administration has moved to withhold funding for former president Joe Biden’s climate programs and is also seeking to repeal hundreds of billions of dollars in federal clean energy incentives as part of the tax bill being debated by the Senate. … “These funds were appropriated specifically to help autoworkers stay in their jobs at plants at risk of closing and devastating entire communities,” said Alex Jacquez, who served as a senior official in the Biden administration and is now chief of policy and advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative, a left-leaning think tank. “Nancy Mace and her Republican colleagues talk a big game about reversing EV investments, but when it comes down to it, they know that it means jobs in their districts.”

The Post noted that more than a dozen Republican members of Congress lobbied the Senate to preserve the clean energy incentives in its Billionaires’ Budget Bill.

Mace was not among them.