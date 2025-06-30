Night Of The Long Knives

Hitler's first horrific act that was one of many
By John AmatoJune 30, 2025

On June 30th, 1934, Hitler ordered the SS, his personal elite body guards to assassinate around 400 members of the SA, as well as his political rivals in what is now known as the "Night of the Long Knives."

Britannica:

Fearing that the paramilitary SA had become too powerful, Hitler ordered his elite SS guards to murder the organization’s leaders, including Ernst Röhm. Also killed that night were hundreds of other perceived opponents of Hitler.

After Hitler had taken total control over Germany, he "forced members of the armed forces had to swear a personal oath of allegiance not to Germany, but to Hitler. This neutralized any sources of opposition to Hitler within the army."

Trump has taken a page right from Adolph's playbook by installing many sycophants and forcing lie detector tests and loyalty pledges to those within his administration.

Open thread.

