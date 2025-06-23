Parliamentarian Blocks A Big Ugly Provision In 'Big Beautiful Bill'

This means the provision will probably be stripped from the Major MAGA Murder bill.
By Susie MadrakJune 23, 2025

A provision in the GOP’s tax-and-spending bill that would make it nearly impossible for anyone to sue the Trump administration is on track to be stripped from the bill after the Senate parliamentarian said it violates the chamber’s rules. Via HuffPost:

This provision, which is in Senate Republicans’ version of the One Big Beautiful Act, would require anyone seeking an emergency court order ― that is, a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction ― against the federal government to first post a bond that covers all the costs and damages that would be sustained to the federal government.

Judges grant emergency orders to temporarily halt actions like deportations, bans, or drilling, while a case is being decided. They typically waive bonds in public interest cases, but under the Senate GOP’s bill, public interest groups, or even individual plaintiffs, would have to cough up millions if not billions of dollars in order to seek an emergency court order against the Trump administration ― money they definitely don’t have.

In short, this provision would allow Trump to serve as a king, free to ignore the courts amid his lawlessness.

The Senate parliamentarian, the chamber’s nonpartisan adviser on Senate rules, determined Saturday that this provision is not related to budget matters. Republicans are using a process called budget reconciliation to expedite passage of their tax bill, which allows them to advance it with 51 votes instead of 60. But this process is only for budget-related bills, so any language in the bill that the parliamentarian flags as unrelated to budgets is subject to 60 votes.

Of course, Trump's been known to simply decide the parliamentarian is wrong, and order Senate Republicans to ignore them.

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the GOP's big cuts to SNAP don't meet reconciliation rules: www.nytimes.com/2025/06/21/u...

Taniel (@taniel.bsky.social) 2025-06-22T02:15:12.845Z

Excellent news!
The #OBBB still sucks, but it sucks a bit less.
Thank you Parliamentarian!!
thehill.com/homenews/sen...

Rhuta Bhayga (@rhutabhayga.bsky.social) 2025-06-20T23:53:46.293Z

the Parliamentarian dropped a list of stuff that isn't eligible for reconciliation and this is the first time i'm hearing that they're trying to steal the Smithsonian's space shuttle

this is (irrationally) the most upset i've been in a while

Cameron (@cameroncorduroy.bsky.social) 2025-06-21T17:42:39.113Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon