Dem Rep. Humiliates Two-Time Loser Kari Lake

Rep. Greg Stanton, from Arizona's 4th congressional district hammered Kari Lake ceaselessly as being a loser, an election denier, Trump propagandist, and he begged her to run for office in Arizona once again.

Lake showed her uncouth temperament by inventing a smear that Stanton was rumored to have a gay lover, which the Congressman immediately asked for her unfounded remarks to be scrubbed from the record.

Rep. Stanton then pillaried Lake with truth bombs that got under her skin. He called out her being sanctioned by the courts for providing false evidence, and making false factual statements to the court.

STANTON: You are an adjudicated liar and a two-time political loser in Arizona. I have one final question. I have one final question for you, Ms. Lake, you have a chance to answer. One final question. The gentlelady will suspend, please. Go ahead. You lost for governor in 2022 to Katie Hobbs. You lost even worse to Ruben Gallego for Senate in 2024. Well, Arizona has another election for governor next year. Will you do us all a favor and run it back and run for governor again?

Trump only picks the worst of the worst to fill roles in the US government.

Kari is certainly one of the worst election deniers within the MAGA cult.