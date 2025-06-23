Republican Congressman Threatens To Bomb Tehran

Republican Congressman Keith Self told Newsmax that Iranian civilians are legitimate targets if Iran responds too vigorously to Trump's bombing of their nuclear facilities.

Republicans have always valued buildings and material over human life.

Hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg asked if the attacks by Trump will bring Iran back to the table.

"Taking out these three nuclear enrichment sites in Iran, do you believe now this really does change the playing field, if you will, in terms of negotiations?" Kraisman said. "Will you see Iran finally come to the table?"

(Please note that the president who got Iran to the table was Barack Hussein Obama, and Republicans scuttled his deal because they hate Black Democratic presidents.)

SELF: Well, I think they'll have to. But before that, we will see some sort of retaliation. In the Middle East, you have to retaliate at some level. HOST: I hope it's a very minor level that we can handle. SELF: I don't think they'll go big, because if the president has promised, if they go big with major missile strikes against our assets, we'll go back downtown Tehran probably. But but yes It is time for them to come to the table to come to the table to negotiate the peace That we have demonstrated the president is serious when he says the US. Will demonstrate peace through strength. We did that now. It's time for Iran to come back to the table and make a deal with the president. HOST: Alright, we will be watching very closely, of course

Iran has said they never left the table and its more believable than the Iraq-type excuses the Trump administration are using to defend his bombing raids.

Peace through strength after we've bombed another country is the most ridiculous slogan I've ever heard.

Threatening Iranian civilians is a new low.

The MAGA cult has no bottom of depravity.