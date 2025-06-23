Schiff Rips Trump's Unconstitutional Attack On Iran

Sen. Adam Schiff pushed back on CNN host Kasie Hunt's ridiculous framing on whether there was any "upside" or "positive news" from Trump's irresponsible and unconstitutional attack on Iran this weekend.

After expressing his gratitude to the troops who put their lives at risk to complete the mission, Schiff hit Trump for putting them at risk in the first place, and pointed out to Hunt that the Iranians may have already moved material out of one of the sites prior to the strike.

SCHIFF: But it's not an operation that should have ever been authorized by the president in the absence of intelligence showing that Iran had made the decision to break out and build a bomb. The intelligence I have seen -- and it's been limited -- indicates that Iran had certainly enriched uranium, but had not made the decision to build a bomb or pursue the mechanism of a bomb. And, in the absence of that, this is not a strike that should have been ordered. In watching Hegseth during that press conference this morning, we saw a lot of arrogance from the defense secretary. And as wars in the Middle East have demonstrated, arrogance is a deadly commodity. We simply don't know what is going to occur now, whether Iran will retaliate, whether Iran was able to evacuate some of the enriched material from Fordow. There were satellite -- commercial satellite images of trucks lined up at Fordow and leaving Fordow in the days preceding the strike, so, a lot of questions, including the risk to American service members

Yes indeed there were, and it's surprising there hasn't been more media coverage of this:

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: CBS has obtained aerial photos of the Fordo nuclear site before the bombings and claim it shows evidence that Iran REMOVED its nuclear material beforehand.



16 trucks were spotted moving material. https://t.co/13ZEdvLWP0 pic.twitter.com/u59hdoBNTI — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 23, 2025

You know if Trump is claiming we "completely obliterated" their nuclear program, that means in all likelihood, the opposite is true.

Schiff went onto discuss the fact that we don't know right now how this is going to end, and whether it will set back the Iranian nuclear program, or whether it accelerates their pursuit of nuclear weapons, and the fact that Trump had no right to make this decision without consulting Congress: