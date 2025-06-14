Seth Meyers Hits Trump's Backtrack On Deportations: 'Why Do You Need On The Job Training?'

Late Night's Seth Meyers hit Trump for his latest backtrack, where he admitted it might not be the best idea to be coming after migrant workers in the farming and hospitality industries.

MEYERS: So Trump courageously put a stop to the carnage he made up with troops that weren't there, but sadly the lunatic left keeps insisting that mass deportations of innocent people are both unjust and counterproductive because many undocumented immigrants have jobs that are essential to the American economy, for example, in farming or hospitality.

Just listen to this bleeding heart liberal from earlier today.

TRUMP: We can't take farmers and take all their people and send them back because they don't have maybe what they're supposed to have, maybe not.

And you know what's going to happen and what is happening? They get rid of some of the people because you know you go into a farm and you look and people don't, they've been there for 20, 25 years and they've worked great and the owner of the farm loves them and everything else and then you're supposed to throw them out.

We can't do that to our farmers and leisure too, hotels. We're gonna have to use a lot of common sense on that.

MEYERS: Yeah, wait, what?

That's our argument. That's what we've been saying this whole time. I feel crazy right now.

This is like being in a fight with your spouse and they immediately change opinions and start arguing your position back to you.

Honey, we can't have dinner with the Millers tonight. We have to stay home, order takeout and watch the NBA Finals.

But that's what I just said! What is this a trap?

This thing keeps happening with Trump where every time he runs for president, we spend 2 years explaining to him why his ideas are insane, and then he gets elected anyway, and then it takes 3 months before he learns that we were right and his ideas are insane.

Last time it was healthcare.

TRUMP: Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.

MEYERS: We knew! We all knew! Why can't you just listen to us before you run? Why do you need on the job training?

I feel like the manager at a Sweetgreen who was forced to hire my wife's cousin and on day two, he's like, whoa, what the hell's a harvest bowl?

I thought. I thought this was just salad. No, Devin, that's a different place!

That's this entire ridiculous spectacle in a nutshell.

Trump told everyone he was going to deport violent criminals, but it turns out what he's really doing is raiding workplaces, ripping families apart.

Voters don't like it, so he's cracking down on the inevitable protests with military force, even though it's not needed and no one asked for it.

Trump and his supporters are terrified that in the next election, voters will...

TRUMP: Throw them out.