Trump FURIOUS About Breaking Of Iran, Israel Ceasefire

He even used the F word!
By Susie MadrakJune 24, 2025

Via the Daily Beast:

President Donald Trump ripped into Iran and Israel for violating a ceasefire deal within hours of his triumphant announcement.

“You basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing. Do you understand that?” he told reporters Tuesday morning on his way to the NATO summit in The Hague.

In other words, he sees his Big Beautiful Nobel Prize slipping away and he's furious! Because it's always about HIM!

Trump says both sides violate ceasefire, tells Israel: 'Do not drop those bombs' - www.reuters.com/world/middle...

legendary Unicorn 🦄+l'uomo giusto 🕺 (@dynavox.bsky.social) 2025-06-24T11:38:46.227Z

Trump on Israel and Iran ceasefire:

Investinq (@investinq.bsky.social) 2025-06-24T11:38:04.000Z

ISRAEL AND IRAN MUST NOT ENDANGER MY NOBEL PEACE PRIZE! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION.

Frank Lynch (@fplynch.bsky.social) 2025-06-24T11:39:12.462Z

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon