Trump FURIOUS About Breaking Of Iran, Israel Ceasefire

Via the Daily Beast:

President Donald Trump ripped into Iran and Israel for violating a ceasefire deal within hours of his triumphant announcement. “You basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing. Do you understand that?” he told reporters Tuesday morning on his way to the NATO summit in The Hague.

In other words, he sees his Big Beautiful Nobel Prize slipping away and he's furious! Because it's always about HIM!

Trump on Israel and Iran ceasefire: — Investinq (@investinq.bsky.social) 2025-06-24T11:38:04.000Z

ISRAEL AND IRAN MUST NOT ENDANGER MY NOBEL PEACE PRIZE! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION. — Frank Lynch (@fplynch.bsky.social) 2025-06-24T11:39:12.462Z

"Thank you for your attention to this matter."