CNN Supercut Mocks Trump Over His Numerous Failed Two-Week Deadlines

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that her boss will decide whether to strike Iran "within the next two weeks." That's a shitty answer to when our maniacal and mentally damaged President might start dropping bombs on Iran, especially since, as a CNN supercut shows, we've heard Donnie Two Weeks give that same deadline before.

The two supercut clips of Trump's two-week deadlines display this President's unseriousness at very serious times.

And things are heating up with Trump telling residents of Tehran to "evacuate immediately," and he hasn't ruled out using tactical nuclear weapons. Who knew that giving the coveted keys to the White House to a bloviating, narcissistic rage machine would be a bad idea?

Just last year, Trump used Iran’s missile attack on Israel to slam Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden as “grossly incompetent” and threatening that they “are leading us to the brink of World War III." Yet, here we are on the brink.

Two weeks, you guys:

beyond parody -- Trump, through Karoline Leavitt, announces he'll make his decision about whether to strike Iran "within the next two weeks" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-19T17:35:48.492Z

I certainly don't claim to be an expert on geopolitics, or anything else for that matter, but most of us in Sane America know that nukes are bad, and frightening the world for kicks isn't Presidential. It's sick.