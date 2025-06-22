Trump Rages At Fox's Jessica Tarlov Over Bad Poll Numbers

Looks like Grandpa Grumpy has been hate-watching Jessica Tarlov on The Five again.
By HeatherJune 22, 2025

Looks like Grandpa Grumpy has been hate-watching Jessica Tarlov on The Five again. On this Friday's show, Tarlov dared to read off a few bad poll numbers for Trump and the fact that a bunch of the polls have been headed in the wrong direction for him for a while now, which got this rage-filled response from Dear Leader on "Truth Social."

tarlov

"Highly respected Rasmussen Poll." Sure thing Lumpy.

Trump can rage all he wants, but it won't change the fact that the numbers are rotten for him and going to get worse.

