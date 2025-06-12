Trump’s Top General Breaks With Donald On Major Issues

Gen. Dan Caine, who, since becoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in April, broke with Donald J. Trump's assessment of the threat posed by Russia and the protests in Los Angeles, during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, and we're sure the raging narcissist will take this calmly and thoughtfully.

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Caine whether Putin intends to "stop in Ukraine," and he replied, "I don't believe so, sir."

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) asked Trump's top General if he believes the protests in Los Angeles are a sign the United States is "being invaded by a foreign nation," as Donald told an audience of soldiers Tuesday in N.C.

"At this point in time, I don't see any foreign, state-sponsored folks invading," the General replied, "but I'll be mindful of the fact that there has been some border issues throughout time."

Via The Washington Post:

When Schatz asked if there has been a "rebellion" against the government, another politically charged term the president and his administration have employed since unrest flared in Southern California, Caine declined to affirm that either. "I think there's definitely some frustrated folks out there," he offered.

Of course, Putin won't stop with Ukraine. His thirst for blood and power is limitless. And of course, there have been border issues for years now. But we aren't being invaded, and Trump did kill the bipartisan deal over the southern border. Of course, "there's definitely some frustrated folks out there" since the 'law and order' President has no respect for laws or the Constitution.

These are things most of us know, and the question is, does Trump see the truth, and is he sabotaging not only this country, but also causing worldwide pain and chaos? Or is he simply the dumbest motherfucker on Earth? Could be both!