Bill O'Reilly Forced To Admit He's Wrong About Epstein

Bill O'Reilly was grudgingly forced to admit the Jeffrey Epstein saga started under Trump's administration after he vehemently blamed President Biden.

This was a bizarre discussion because it took O'Reilly several minutes to understand that what he'd been saying was false, after NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert had made many attempts to correct the record.

Bill O continually claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was convicted under the Biden administration, which is false, and that they had all the information Trump does, but kept quiet. He was arrested and committed suicide during Trump's first term.

O'Reilly was bashing Hakeem Jeffries for demanding the release of the Epstein files when Vittert tried to put a stop to Bill's lying.

O'REILLY: Because Epstein was convicted during the Biden administration. Not one time did Hakeem Jeffries call for any exposition of what the Biden Justice Department knew. Not once. So this guy's a top phony, okay? He's a political player. He doesn't care about the truth. He doesn't care about the people. VITTERT: Hold on. Hold on. Bill, Bill. O'REILLY: This is what he does. VITTERT: Hold on. Hold on. Bill, hold on. You said Epstein was convicted during the Biden administration. Epstein committed suicide during the Trump administration. O'REILLY: (Bill O looked puzzled) Yeah, so? VITTERT: How is he convicted? How do you convict a guy who's dead?

Ouch! The dead don't stand trial.

O'Reilly claimed Epstein was convicted under Merrick Garland's tenure but that is wrong. It took Vittert a minute to undo Bill's rewriting of history.

VITTERT: Bill, I think this is important. He was arrested in 2019, and he committed suicide in 2019. He died August 10th of 2019. So the Biden administration was not involved in a conviction or a trial of him. They were in the, of his madam, of Elaine Maxwell. O'REILLY: And that's a good point of clarification.

You'd think that was the end of it, but Bill still couldn't grasp this simple fact.

Move over Lou Costello.

O'REILLY: But he was arrested and indicted under Merrick Garland. VITTERT: No, under Trump. O'REILLY: Who had all of the information. VITTERT: Under Trump. And Epstein was arrested, indicted, and committed suicide under Trump in 2019. Trump was president. Merrick Garland was not the attorney general. (It took Bill several seconds for the truth to register to his brain) O'REILLY: Okay. I stand corrected. VITTERT: And Bill Barr was the attorney general. Bill Barr was the guy who ordered the investigation into the suspected suicide.

MAGA apologists have been trying to claim that the Biden administration arrested Epstein and then withheld the Epstein files, but that's a lie.

Bill doesn't seem to get "calendars" these days.