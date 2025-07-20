Charlie Munger On Trump

Before Trump as elected in 2016, Charlie Munger, then-vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, was asked if Trump would be a good president and his insights were right on target.
Munger, who passed in 2023, and helped Warren Buffett create Berkshire Hathaway, was not only a brilliant economist and attorney, but a sage of how to live.
HOST: Would Donald Trump make a strong president?
MUNGER: Well, he might be quite decisive, but do I consider Donald Trump an ideal decision-maker or manager of anything?
And the answer is no. And the last person almost I'd want to be president of the United States is Donald Trump.
HOST: Really?
Yes.
HOST: Why?
MUNGER: Well, I think he has qualities that make him unsuitable for the office.
Those qualities?
MUNGER: Vainglory, puffery to a large extent. I could go on and on.
