Charlie Munger On Trump

Puffery and vainglory.
By John AmatoJuly 20, 2025

Before Trump as elected in 2016, Charlie Munger, then-vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, was asked if Trump would be a good president and his insights were right on target.

Munger, who passed in 2023, and helped Warren Buffett create Berkshire Hathaway, was not only a brilliant economist and attorney, but a sage of how to live.

HOST: Would Donald Trump make a strong president?

MUNGER: Well, he might be quite decisive, but do I consider Donald Trump an ideal decision-maker or manager of anything?

And the answer is no. And the last person almost I'd want to be president of the United States is Donald Trump.

HOST: Really?

Yes.

HOST: Why?

MUNGER: Well, I think he has qualities that make him unsuitable for the office.

Those qualities?

MUNGER: Vainglory, puffery to a large extent. I could go on and on.

Sounds about right.

You can go on and on in the comment section, so open thread.

