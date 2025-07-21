Did THE RIGHT KILL The American Dream Forever?

Republicans have not only have destroyed our economy and threaten our democracy more every day, but they have slowly but surely wrecked our entire culture. Forget pride in friends, family, creations, discoveries, experiences, etc., it's just how hard do you work and how much money do you make.

All this while Clementine Himmler is amassing a the largest personal militia ever who wear masks, won't identify themselves and commit acts of terror in the streets. And they then pass an idiotic bill to take your Medicaid or school lunches from your kids. All while, getting rich on mind boggling corruption.

They have ensured we are not great. They have made us live lke this. And, the thing is folks, it isn't normal, and we don't have to live like this.

