Did THE RIGHT KILL The American Dream Forever?

Forget pride in friends, family, creations, discoveries, experiences, etc., it's just how hard do you work and how much money do you make.
By Cliff SchecterJuly 21, 2025

Republicans have not only have destroyed our economy and threaten our democracy more every day, but they have slowly but surely wrecked our entire culture. Forget pride in friends, family, creations, discoveries, experiences, etc., it's just how hard do you work and how much money do you make.

All this while Clementine Himmler is amassing a the largest personal militia ever who wear masks, won't identify themselves and commit acts of terror in the streets. And they then pass an idiotic bill to take your Medicaid or school lunches from your kids. All while, getting rich on mind boggling corruption.

They have ensured we are not great. They have made us live lke this. And, the thing is folks, it isn't normal, and we don't have to live like this.

Please watch the video, consider subscribing to this independent-media channel, Cliff's Edge, and let me know what you think in the comments.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon