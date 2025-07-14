GOPer Says 'Alligator Alcatraz' Not So Bad; He Campaigns In 90 Degree Heat

Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Virginia, John Reid, joined the ranks of the other cretins on Fox by downplaying the inhumane conditions at their Alligator Auschwitz. As we discussed here last week, Democratic lawmakers were trying to gain access to the facility and denied.

They were finally given access this week and described the conditions as horrific:

Democratic lawmakers condemned Florida’s new Everglades immigration detention center after visiting Saturday, describing it as crowded, unsanitary and bug-infested. Republicans on the same tour said they saw nothing of the sort at the remote facility that officials have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” The state-arranged tour came after some Democrats were blocked earlier from viewing the 3,000-bed detention center that the state rapidly built on an isolated airstrip surrounded by swampland. So many state legislators and members of Congress turned up Saturday that they were split into multiple groups. “There are really disturbing, vile conditions and this place needs to be shut the hell down,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat, told reporters after visiting the tents, trailers and temporary buildings. “This place is a stunt, and they’re abusing human beings here.” Cage-style units of 32 men share three combination toilet-sink devices, the visitors measured the temperature at 83 degrees in a housing area entranceway and 85 in a medical intake area, and grasshoppers and other insects abound, she and her fellow Florida Democrats said. Although the visitors said they were not able to speak with the detainees, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, also a Democrat, said one called out “I’m an American citizen!” and others chanted “Libertad!,” Spanish for “freedom.”

On this Sunday's Fox News Live, in a segment prior to Reid's appearance, they played a portion of Wasserman Schultz and some of the others' remarks, which host Mike Emanuel proceeded to ask Reid about. Reid, of course, ignored pretty much everything other than the temperature inside the facility.

EMANUEL: So, you saw Alligator Alcatraz in Florida. What about states taking action to combat illegal immigration and to go after criminal migrants? REID: Yeah, I think that the American people made the decision that that's what we wanted, is that we've been overwhelmed by people who are here illegally. The workers of the United States are being mistreated because they've got people who are undercutting them, taking jobs, so there's a really negative economic impact on American citizens, and there are a heck of a lot of people who are very worried about illegal gangs and kids being abused here. So I'm sorry, you know, I don't know what, Representative Wasserman Schultz is talking about. I've been campaigning in 90 degree temperatures, you know, the low 80s seems pretty good to me.

That did not... what jail looks nice? What detention facility looks nice? Come on, give me a break.

The cruelty is the point, and they all know it, and they could care less how many of our own laws or international laws they violate while they terrorize everyone.

And Republicans couldn't care less about these people working in the shadows, or they would not have killed immigration reform. They care about using them for scapegoats, and that's it.