'This Leads Back To Trump': Fox News Pundit Casts Blame For Epstein 'Cover-Up'

Fox News pundit Lucy Caldwell accused President Donald Trump's administration of "a cover-up of a cover-up" on Jeffrey Epstein.

During a Sunday panel discussion, Caldwell explained why she thought Trump's Epstein scandal was a "turning point" for the MAGA movement.

"There are people who come to MAGA for a lot of different reasons," she noted. "But they all are and report being super concerned about sex trafficking, super concerned about the issues around the Epstein sort of specter, right? Why? Because they have been conditioned by Trump and by MAGA for years to believe whatever issue you came in carrying about into this movement, this is a thing of grave concern."

"And it's especially interesting to see the betrayal of right-wing media, of folks who feel like they perhaps have given the benefit of the doubt to people like Pam Bondi, to people like Donald Trump over the years because they think that the left-wing media so-called is corrupt," she continued. "And now they're seeing how is this different from what they're criticizing. I think this is a turning point."

Washington Examiner investigations editor Sarah Bedford called the situation "an enormous PR disaster for the Trump administration."

Caldwell speculated that the MAGA "fracture point" could affect the midterm elections.

"Whether or not this was a cover-up, now there's almost like a cover-up of a cover-up going on," she remarked. "And Pam Bondi and others are insulting the intelligence of their base."

"That insults the intelligence of the American people, and especially of Trump supporters who have been believing them," she added. "I would say to them, you know, don't feel that you have to be bound to these people anymore because they are lying to you."