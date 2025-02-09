'Do Not Come On This Show!' Fox News Guests Clash Over Sexist Jab At Kamala Harris

Political strategist Lucy Caldwell clashed with conservative pundit Caroline Downey after she described former Vice President Kamala Harris as "vapid."

During a Sunday panel segment on Fox News, Caldwell revealed that she was "not happy" that corporations like ABC News and Meta decided to cave to President Donald Trump by settling lawsuits.

Downey responded by pointing to a CBS 60 Minutes interview that was allegedly edited in a way that helped Harris during the election.

"We saw that with the 60 Minutes interview, which many Americans perceive to be election interference, because it was deceptively doctoring a clip to make the candidate for president appear more coherent and less vapid than she was," Downey said.

"I'm so shocked that Caroline would use as a woman in the public eye, Caroline," Caldwell shot back. "I really think you should be careful, no matter whether they are political opponents of yours or not, about casually using terms like vapid and describing women in public eye that way."

"I think that's very serious," she continued. "Take issue with CBS and how they edited that interview. Take issue with Kamala Harris's policies. Do not come on this show and contribute to that kind of culture. I think that is really serious."

Downey, however, refused to back down.

"The impression, because of the way those clips were edited, Lucy, is that Kamala Harris did not come off nearly as intelligent ordinarily as she did on the clips that were edited," she argued.

"That was not what using a term like vapid means, Caroline," Caldwell replied. "And you know, that as a woman in the public eye, that is not what that is, not the connotation and the impression that people are left with when they say vapid."