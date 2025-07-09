MAGA Cult Flips Out At Trump For Hiding Epstein's List

Trump's most loyal supporters are attacking him and Pam Bondi for refusing to expose the Jeffrey Epstein list of possible sexual perverts.

Jack Posobiec has had many private audiences with Demented Donald but he, like so many Trump officials promoted the Epstein list to the high heavens which helped them get hired by Trump in first place.

Now they are saying, what list? Many people believe Trump is on the list so it was never going to see the light of day.

POSOBIEC: And once again, we are told now all the way from the heights of the United States Attorney General that the Epstein case is closed. There's no more information on Jeffrey Epstein. Why do you guys keep asking about Jeffrey Epstein? She says that we don't need to hear about Jeffrey Epstein ever again. You know what this sounds like? I'm going to tell you exactly what this sounds like. Pam Bondi sounds like Hillary Clinton right now saying, at this point, what does it even matter when she was talking about Benghazi? All right. This is not how you treat the American people. This is not how you treat basic communications. This is not how you treat your voters and your supporters. And certainly, by the way, myself personally, I feel very angry, upset, used all every word you want to know from having gone to the White House and receiving this binder full of baloney that was completely publicly available information already that we were told was new information on Epstein. It wasn't. We were told that more information was coming. There wasn't. You claimed that you had a list on your desk. You didn't. And none of it came out. And now when people have the obvious response of asking a question about it, you get in their faces and you tell them to stop asking? No. You sound like Hillary Clinton right now, and this isn't what you promised the American people.

Trump and Bondi being compared to Hillary Clinton is as bad as it gets in the fever swamps of MAGA.