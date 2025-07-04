French Mural Depicts Lady Liberty Covering Her Face In Shame

Dutch artist Judith de Leeuw told Storyful it's meant to reflect shame for the United States' current immigration policies.

A new mural depicting Lady Liberty covering her face in shame was unveiled in Roubaix, France, ahead of Independence Day in the United States. Dutch artist Judith de Leeuw painted the mural, titled “The Statue of Liberty’s Silent Protest,” on a building on Rue de Chemin-de-Fer. De Leeuw told Storyful that the Statue of Liberty, originally a gift from France to the United States as a symbol of friendship and freedom, was depicted covering her eyes in the mural to reflect the shame over the United States’ current immigration policies under the Trump administration. “Roubaix has a large migrant population, and many of them live in extremely difficult circumstances. The values that the statue once stood for—freedom, hope, the right to be yourself—have been lost for many,” she said. De Leeuw added that the mural took six days to complete, and called the date of its unveiling – right before the July 4 Independence Day holiday – a “meaningful coincidence.” Although she was nervous that the message was too controversial, she said locals embraced the message given the harsh realities of immigration in France.