Ozzie Osbourne RIP

The rock legend has met his end.
By John AmatoJuly 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne, who inhabits the Mount Rushmore of Rock 'n' Roll Gods passed away Tuesday.

I met Ozzy Osbourne some 20 years ago through some other musicians when he was living in Los Angeles. The Osbournes was on MTV at the time and to say he was a gregarious and an exceptionally funny soul is an understatement.

Mark Hudson was writing the music for Sharon Osborne's daytime series when it was green lit and I played some of the cues and a sax solo on the title song.

Ozzie came into his studio in Santa Monica for one purpose and it wasn't to sing.

The song stops midway so Ozzie can yell, "Sharrrrrrooon." It was hysterical.

We laughed about it and talked throughout the session.

It was a great thing for Ozzie to have his big final night called “Back to the Beginning" .

The show, which was dubbed “Back to the Beginning" and took place in the rock band's hometown of Birmingham, England, also featured a who’s-who of rock icons including Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Slayer.

Black Sabbath performed hits “War Pigs,” “N.I.B.,” “Iron Man” and “Paranoid” — while Osbourne also performed solo songs such as “I Don’t Know,” “Mr. Crowley,” “Suicide Solution,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and “Crazy Train.”

On July 18, the Prince of Darkness even announced the performance will be released in theaters as a concert film next year.

His loss is felt deeply by his friends, family, and the entire rock world.

Rock on, Ozzie.

