Trumps Ag Secretary Rants: On Medicaid? Work The Fields

On Tuesday, Agriculture Sec Brooke Rollins was asked about mass deportations and amnesties within the farming industry, and she unconscionably claimed 34 million able-bodied Americans on Medicaid could fill those roles because they are lazy people refusing to work.

The catch phrase is able-bodied. That's the code word. When the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress talk about Medicaid, they sound like they have no idea what the program does, and who needs the assistance.

My guess is, they are lying to defend Trump, and know precisely how the program works. Or they're idiots.

They constantly refer to Medicaid as if it were a 1960s welfare program, which, of course, is a lie.

The Daily Wire asked the first question about Chinese-owned farmland in the US.

ROLLINS: The second thing, to your question about mass deportations, the President and I have spoken about that once or twice, and he has always been of the mindset that at the end of the day, the promise to America to ensure that we have a 100 percent American workforce stands, but we must be strategic in how we are implementing the mass deportation so as not to compromise our food supply. Ultimately, the answer on this is automation, also some reform within the current governing structure. And then also, when you think about there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program. There are plenty of workers in America, but we just have to make sure we're not compromising today, especially in the context of everything we're thinking about right now. So no amnesty under any circumstances. Mass deportations continue, but in a strategic and intentional way as we move our workforce toward more automation and toward a 100 percent American workforce.

Trump administration officials are just horrible people.