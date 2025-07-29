Lindsey Graham Stuck By Trump And All He Got Was A MAGA Primary Challenger

Former Project 2025 director Paul Dans is mounting a primary challenge against Lindsey Graham.
By John AmatoJuly 29, 2025

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!

Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025, has announced he is going to challenge Lindsey Graham for his South Carolina Senate seat.

Senator Graham, who once warned the public against a Trump presidency, quickly changed his spots and willingly became a Trump sycophant, going on golf outings, letting Trump win and promoting most insipid MAGA cult conspiracy theories.

We can never forget Graham's moronic attempts to get a disgraceful Herschel Walker elected.

For his abject loyalty to the Commander in Cheat, Sen. Graham is being rewarded with the challenge of his political life in a very safe Republican Senate seat.

The Post and Courier reports:

Dans, 56, argued that Graham has lost touch with the concerns of everyday South Carolinians — particularly families — and no longer has the trust of conservatives, especially Trump loyalists.

“We have seen where the swamp is, and the swamp is the United States Senate,” Dans said. “And the top swamp critter is none other than Lindsey Graham.”

There is no amount of lipstick that you can put on Lindsey to make MAGA fall for him, OK? That show is over. The jig is up. And it’s essentially ‘Sunset Boulevard’ for Lindsey at this stage...”

I love this.

Turn your will and life over to Trump and the MAGA cult and get a handful of spoiled beans and a primary challenger.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon