Lindsey Graham Stuck By Trump And All He Got Was A MAGA Primary Challenger

Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025, has announced he is going to challenge Lindsey Graham for his South Carolina Senate seat.

Senator Graham, who once warned the public against a Trump presidency, quickly changed his spots and willingly became a Trump sycophant, going on golf outings, letting Trump win and promoting most insipid MAGA cult conspiracy theories.

We can never forget Graham's moronic attempts to get a disgraceful Herschel Walker elected.

For his abject loyalty to the Commander in Cheat, Sen. Graham is being rewarded with the challenge of his political life in a very safe Republican Senate seat.

The Post and Courier reports:

Dans, 56, argued that Graham has lost touch with the concerns of everyday South Carolinians — particularly families — and no longer has the trust of conservatives, especially Trump loyalists. “We have seen where the swamp is, and the swamp is the United States Senate,” Dans said. “And the top swamp critter is none other than Lindsey Graham.” There is no amount of lipstick that you can put on Lindsey to make MAGA fall for him, OK? That show is over. The jig is up. And it’s essentially ‘Sunset Boulevard’ for Lindsey at this stage...”

I love this.

Turn your will and life over to Trump and the MAGA cult and get a handful of spoiled beans and a primary challenger.