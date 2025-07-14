'Spiritual Warfare': MAGA Host Calls Texas Flood An 'Attack' On Trump

MAGA television host Shemane Nugent suggested that the recent deadly flood in Texas was an "attack" on President Donald Trump.
By David EdwardsJuly 14, 2025

MAGA television host Shemane Nugent suggested that the recent deadly flood in Texas was an "attack" on President Donald Trump.

During her Sunday Faith & Freedom program, Nugent spoke to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the tragedy.

"This is a terrible biblical tragedy," she asserted. "I believe it's spiritual warfare. Now, Satan, you know, comes to steal, kill, and destroy. And how best to do that, Sid, but to come after God's children, especially innocent young girls who just wanted to learn scriptures."

The host brought up the flood again during an interview with a guest selling protection from EMPs and other energy weapons.

"I really feel like this is just ramping up," Nugent said of an EMP attack. "Something's got to happen."

"Because with Trump back in office, the enemy, the deep state, doesn't want him to succeed," she continued. "And they know that their days are numbered. So, you know, I feel like what happened in Texas recently, that's just the beginning. We're going to see a lot more attacks like that."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon