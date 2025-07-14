'Spiritual Warfare': MAGA Host Calls Texas Flood An 'Attack' On Trump

MAGA television host Shemane Nugent suggested that the recent deadly flood in Texas was an "attack" on President Donald Trump.

During her Sunday Faith & Freedom program, Nugent spoke to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller about the tragedy.

"This is a terrible biblical tragedy," she asserted. "I believe it's spiritual warfare. Now, Satan, you know, comes to steal, kill, and destroy. And how best to do that, Sid, but to come after God's children, especially innocent young girls who just wanted to learn scriptures."

The host brought up the flood again during an interview with a guest selling protection from EMPs and other energy weapons.

"I really feel like this is just ramping up," Nugent said of an EMP attack. "Something's got to happen."

"Because with Trump back in office, the enemy, the deep state, doesn't want him to succeed," she continued. "And they know that their days are numbered. So, you know, I feel like what happened in Texas recently, that's just the beginning. We're going to see a lot more attacks like that."