'Airbrushing History': Fox News Host Nails Trump For Smithsonian Impeachment Coverup

Fox News host Howard Kurtz argued that President Donald Trump was "airbrushing history" after he reportedly pressured a Smithsonian museum into removing references to his two impeachments.
By David EdwardsAugust 4, 2025

Fox News host Howard Kurtz argued that President Donald Trump was "airbrushing history" after he reportedly pressured a Smithsonian museum into removing references to his two impeachments.

"The Washington Post reports that the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian, has removed references to President Trump's two impeachments," Kurtz noted on Sunday. "This was done under pressure from the White House, the paper says, leaving just Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton."

"The museum says the exhibit hasn't been updated since 2008, so everything has reverted back to that year," he added. "Kind of sounds like airbrushing history."

Editor's Note: The Smithsonian has indicated they will restore the references to Trump's two impeachments in the coming weeks.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon