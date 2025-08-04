'Airbrushing History': Fox News Host Nails Trump For Smithsonian Impeachment Coverup

Fox News host Howard Kurtz argued that President Donald Trump was "airbrushing history" after he reportedly pressured a Smithsonian museum into removing references to his two impeachments.

"The Washington Post reports that the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian, has removed references to President Trump's two impeachments," Kurtz noted on Sunday. "This was done under pressure from the White House, the paper says, leaving just Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton."

"The museum says the exhibit hasn't been updated since 2008, so everything has reverted back to that year," he added. "Kind of sounds like airbrushing history."

Editor's Note: The Smithsonian has indicated they will restore the references to Trump's two impeachments in the coming weeks.