'Average Mom' In GOP Ad Is Actually A Right Wing Operative

Rep Zach Nunn's latest ad features a political operative from a right-wing group that donated money to Nunn. And the operative doesn't even live in Nunn's district.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 27, 2025

Heartland Signal has found a problem with Rep Zach Nunn's latest ad - its integrity and honesty levels are at none:

A recent political ad released by U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA) features a conservative political operative portraying herself just as an “Iowa mom.”

The ad prominently features a woman named Sarah Curry, who is portrayed as an average Iowa mother. In the ad, Curry praises Nunn for voting for President Donald Trump’s tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill, which are projected to disproportionately benefit the highest earners in the country.

The ad fails to mention that Curry works as a research director for Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation, a conservative political organization. The organization advocates for “fiscal conservatism” and tax policies like those featured in the One Big Beautiful Bill that traditionally benefit the rich. In 2024, Curry wrote a release in favor of extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

According to Iowa’s campaign disclosure database, the Iowans for Tax Relief political action committee has also contributed at least $14,000 to Nunn’s campaigns dating back to 2014.

Oopsie!

