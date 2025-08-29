Lame Sean Duffy Tries Giving Trump Credit For Biden's Trains

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is being called out for giving Trump credit for the new Acela trains, which were funded under the Biden Administration as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Duffy, a former Fox News personality and Biden critic, wrote, "This is all part of @POTUS vision to Make Travel Great again," even though it was Handsome Old Joe Biden's vision. And it was Barack Obama's vision.
Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law in November 2021. Trump attempted to pass an infrastructure bill so many times that his efforts became a punchline. Trump tried to prevent Joe Biden from achieving "Infrastructure Week," which ultimately never materialized during Donald's first term.
Xitter users pounced.
Shut your lying mouth up, Duffy. And thank you, Joe Biden!