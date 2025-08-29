Lame Sean Duffy Tries Giving Trump Credit For Biden's Trains

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is being called out for giving Trump credit for the new Acela trains, which were funded under the Biden Administration as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Duffy, a former Fox News personality and Biden critic, wrote, "This is all part of @POTUS vision to Make Travel Great again," even though it was Handsome Old Joe Biden's vision. And it was Barack Obama's vision.

Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law in November 2021. Trump attempted to pass an infrastructure bill so many times that his efforts became a punchline. Trump tried to prevent Joe Biden from achieving "Infrastructure Week," which ultimately never materialized during Donald's first term.

Xitter users pounced.

as detailed on the Amtrak website, the improvements that Secretary Duffy says are all part of Trump's "vision to Make Travel Great again" are in fact from the Biden-signed bipartisan infrastructure act, and which were underway long before Trump took office again in January: https://t.co/4ZTanuRDzU pic.twitter.com/VocxuLqJqb — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 27, 2025

Sean Duffy, surprising absolutely no one, taking credit for something brought to you in large part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden. https://t.co/en2QuwgSk9 — Chris Meagher (@chrismeagher) August 27, 2025

Just to set the record straight, the new @Amtrak Avelia Liberty Acela fleet was purchased in August 2016 under Pres. Obama’s administration.



But the vision for expanding high-speed rail goes back to his first 100 days in 2009. Roll the tape: https://t.co/qjYQ4yppyv pic.twitter.com/anGDAOlIB3 — Samuel Littauer (@swlittauer) August 28, 2025

Another right wing Christian man claiming credit for something Sleepy Joe Biden did. https://t.co/13qCjrv1gv — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) August 27, 2025

The NextGen Acela contract was awarded under President @BarackObama& came to be bc of President @JoeBiden's major investment in the project. The only thing Trump did was try to gut funding for Amtrak. I know you need to lick boots, Duffy, but giving Trump credit is a brazen lie. https://t.co/ofz7rUA9xj — Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) August 28, 2025

Shut your lying mouth up, Duffy. And thank you, Joe Biden!